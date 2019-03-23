Phyllis Judelson, 91, lately of The Residence at Melrose Station, Melrose, MA, passed away on March 21, 2019. Phyll was born on July 5, 1927 in Little Falls, New York. She had a sister, Mildred Zegri, who pre-deceased her. She attended Skidmore College, the University of Chicago and graduated from NYU with a BA in Fine Arts in 1949. She was married to Harold Judelson and moved extensively during their marriage, living in Puerto Rico, Brazil, New York, Cuba, Mexico, and in Chicago. Phyll is survived by daughter Avy Judelson and son Dave Judelson, and grandchildren, Jenna and Sam Murphy-Judelson. Phyll was pre-deceased by her loving husband in 2007. Phyll was a wonderful caring and concerned mother, who was wise and gave good guidance to her children. Phyll ran her own Executive Recruitment Agency, placing MDs and PhD's in the pharmaceutical industry. She was a keen art and jazz enthusiast, with a vibrant personality, interested in politics and a good sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of Phyll's life will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Winchester, MA. If you wish, donations to the Chicago Botanic Garden (https://www.chicagobotanic.org/donate) in her name are appreciated. It was one of her favorite places. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary