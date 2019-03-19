Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Phyllis Krause Obituary
Phyllis (nee Belmonte) Krause, 87 of Prospect Heights. Beloved wife of the late Roy Krause; loving mother of Mark (Mary Beth) Krause, Robert Krause, Karen Krause and Joseph Krause; cherished grandmother of Joseph Krause; fond sister of the late Joseph (late Sue) Belmonte; dear aunt and cousin to many. Visitation Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, IL. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information and condolences www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019
