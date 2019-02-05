|
Phyllis L. Hoffmann (nee Johnson) 95, late of Country Club Hills, formerly of Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood, after an illness. Cherished wife of the late Leopold; beloved mother of Carol (Sam) Gengo, Paul (Sue), Kurt (Sue), Susanne (Brian) Corkery and Eric (Jan). Loving grandmother of Justin (Corrin), the late Jennifer, Jill (Jon), Jocelyn (Dustin), Kristian, Jonathan, Geoffrey, Brian, Lacy, and Sonnet. Great-grandmother of 8. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings Kenneth, George, Gwendolyn, Beatrice and Harry (Dorothy). A founding and active parishoner at St. Emeric Church, she was a member in the Women's Guild, Choir and participated in many charitible events. She had a love for all creatures great and small, and was a truly gentle and sweet soul to everyone she met. Uniformed firefighter presence welcomed and appreciated. Visitation Thursday February 7th, 3-8pm at the MAHER FUNERAL HOME (17101 S. 71st Ave Tinley Park): 171st Street between Oak Park and Harlem Aves., Tinley Park. Prayers 10:00am Friday from the funeral home to St. Emeric Church, Country Club Hills, for a 10:30 Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. (708)781-9212.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2019