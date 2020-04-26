Home

Phyllis L. Vaia


1932 - 2020
Phyllis L. Vaia Obituary
Phyllis L. Vaia, age 88, born March 2, 1932 passed away April 18, 2020. Born to parents Hilda & George Elder, into a large family with six siblings. Beloved and adored wife of the late Frank M. Vaia and mother of the late Frankie G. Vaia. Loving and devoted mother of Michael (Diane) Vaia, Cheryl (William) Jordan, Paula (Ron) Belmonte and Joseph Vaia. Phyllis will be missed by her loving family of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful, kind caregivers at Alden Estate of Naperville Memory Care. A celebration of life memorial will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
