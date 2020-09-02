Phyllis Laycock, 62, of Chicago, IL, died on Aug. 29, 2020. She received her degree from Loyola University Chicago, and after a long career as a social worker for the State of Illinois, retired two years ago. She had a love for travel, theatre, music and especially for her grandsons. "The world is our oyster." She is survived by her father, George Laycock; her son, Todd Laycock and his wife, Melissa Roy; and her two grandsons, Dillon and Aidan. Her mother is the late Dorothy Laycock (nee Zochalski). Visitation Friday, Sept. 4th from 5-8 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home, 4800 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Sept. 5th at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4646 N. Austin Ave., Chicago. Internment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society
or to your favorite charity
. For info 773-736-2300 or www.lawrencefh.com
.