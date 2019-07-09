Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Phyllis Domeier
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Church
126 Herrick
Riverside, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
126 Herrick
Riverside, IL
Phyllis M. Domeier


1932 - 2019
Phyllis M. Domeier Obituary
Phyllis M. Domeier, nee Wykowski, of Glen Ellyn, formerly of River Forest, age 87. Beloved wife of the late John L.; loving mother of John P. and Mark (Rita); proud grandmother of Jennifer (Brian) Johnson, Katie (Joe McGoldrick), Jessie, John (Stacy), Jack, Matt, Tim and Dan; great-grandmother of Stella, Hazel, Porter, Nolan and J.P.; dear sister of Lynne Loresch and the late Eileen (Dennis) Mongoven. Lying-in-State at St. Mary Church, 126 Herrick, Riverside on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019
