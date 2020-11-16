1/1
Phyllis M. Dubin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis M. Dubin, nee Brodsky, 91, beloved high school sweetheart, best friend, and wife for 60 years of the late Norman Dubin; devoted and proud mother of Joel Dubin (Sara Guralnick); caring sister of Ronald Brodsky; loving daughter of the late Victor and Ethel Brodsky; dear friend of many. Phyllis was known for being extremely loving, supportive, strong, and dedicated to family. She was the typical "Jewish Mother." She was a great example, along with her beloved Norman, of someone who knew how to enjoy life and have fun. She loved restaurants, theater, art fairs, and many other events. Phyllis will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ORT, ortamerica.org, The American Heart Association, www2.heart.org, OR The Dementia Society of America, dementiasociety.org. A private graveside service will be held. For info: 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved