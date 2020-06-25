Phyllis Meier of Western Springs, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Monday June 22nd, at Adventist Hospital in La Grange. She was 88 years old.



Phyllis was born in Chicago on November 10, 1931. She grew up in North Carolina before moving back to Chicago as a teenager. She graduated Kelvyn Park High School in 1950. Soon after graduation she married John Meier. John was the love of her life. Phyllis and John resided in Roselle Il, LaGrange, and in LaGrange Park Il. John passed away at the age of 61 in 1987. After Johns death she moved to Western Springs Il.



Phyllis and John raised three children and once the kids were grown up, Phyllis went back to school and obtained her nursing degree at Triton College. She then went on to work for LaGrange hospital and then Community Orthopedics in La Grange Park for over 40 years. She was a hard worker and retired at age 83.



Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents Martha and Dallas Kinder, and her husband John. She is survived by her sister Virginia Kolence of Palo Alto CA, and her children Paul Meier of Bedford NH, Patti Novak of Ridgefield WA, and Dawn Robertson of Hillsboro OR. She had six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



Phyllis thoroughly enjoyed all her years as a nurse. In her spare time she enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping, and visiting with family. She was a life long Chicago Blackhawks fan and never missed watching a game.



She will have a private funeral service and per Phyllis' wishes, her worldly remains will be scattered on the Island of Kauai in Hanalei Bay, joining her husband John in the afterlife.





