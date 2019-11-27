|
|
With profound sadness, we announce the death of Phyllis Mellow, age 91. Devoted daughter of the late Harry and Clara Cohen and dear sister of the late Seymour (Ethel) Cohen, she lived a full life as the beloved wife of the late David Mellow; adored mother of Karen, Julia, and Glenn (Edith) Mellow; and doting grandmother of Blair Mellow, Danny McLean, Brooke Sharon McLean, and Jonathon (Zoya Gavrilman) Mellow. Phyllis was a gifted artist, master cook, supporter of Jewish causes, selfless volunteer, and good friend to many. She will long be remembered by those fortunate enough to have known her for her generosity of spirit and wonderful sense of humor. Private family services have been held. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or on-line at . For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019