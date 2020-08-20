1/
Phyllis Nessi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Nessi, nee Delnero; Beloved wife of the late Philip R. Nessi; Devoted mother of Dominic (Hiedi), Antoinette (Robert Maguda), Angela (Jim) Gleich and Joseph Nessi; Dear sister of Orlando (the late Arlene) Delnero and the late Sara (late Pete) Tatooles; Loving Nana of Jimmy (Sarah), Danny (Morgan), Philip "PJ" and Lance (Hannah); Adored Great Nana of Jack and Kennedy; Visitation Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral mass to follow at St. Michael Church in Wheaton at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info (630) 889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved