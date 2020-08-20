Phyllis Nessi, nee Delnero; Beloved wife of the late Philip R. Nessi; Devoted mother of Dominic (Hiedi), Antoinette (Robert Maguda), Angela (Jim) Gleich and Joseph Nessi; Dear sister of Orlando (the late Arlene) Delnero and the late Sara (late Pete) Tatooles; Loving Nana of Jimmy (Sarah), Danny (Morgan), Philip "PJ" and Lance (Hannah); Adored Great Nana of Jack and Kennedy; Visitation Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral mass to follow at St. Michael Church in Wheaton at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info (630) 889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com