Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
Phyllis O. Gubbins Obituary
Gubbins, Phyllis (nee O'Brien) Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Michael Gubbins. Devoted mother of Kevin (Debbi), Pat (Sue), Tim (Lien), and Maureen (Jeff) Hill. Proud grandmother of Sean, Cara, Anna, Emma, Matt, Mitchell, Elise, Michael, Jack and Clare. Loving sister of the late Patricia and the late Gertrude. Visitation Friday from 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:15 a.m. from Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maryknoll Sisters, Box 311, Maryknoll, NY 10545 www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 30, 2019
