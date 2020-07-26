1/1
Phyllis Pauline Naccarato
Phyllis Pauline Naccarato, nee Owen; of Hinsdale, IL, passed away July 24, 2020 with her loving family at her side. Beloved wife of Vince Naccarato; loving mother of Todd (Susan) and Clay (Lori) Naccarato; cherished grandmother of Nicole, Maria, Vincent, Nicholas, and Jillian Naccarato; preceded in death by her loving parents Philip and Velma Owen. Phyllis grew up in Peoria, IL and was a graduate of Peoria High School. She graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with majors in Sociology, Psychology and English literature, and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Phyllis spent her career in social work and touched the lives of many children. Aside from being the #1 fan for all of her grandchildren's sports she was an avid Chicago sports fan. Her dry humor and wit along with her grace and style will always be remembered by her family and friends.

A private family visitation and Funeral Mass will be held at Sullivan Funeral home and St. Isaac Jogues Church in Hinsdale. Please support Phyllis' family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com

Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
July 25, 2020
We were so saddened to hear about your loss. Our deepest condolences to you and your family! Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time. Phyllis was such a wonderful person always sharing loving stories about her grandchildren. Although I know there are no words that can ease the loss you feel, just know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Love you, Lee & Mike Tadin
Lee & Mike Tadin
Friend
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
