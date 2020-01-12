|
|
Phyllis R. Landeck nee Jakum age 96, Of Oak Lawn, passed away peacefully at home with Lynn, John & Cherlyn at her side on December 26, 2019.
She was greeted by God and her husband Raymond who has been patiently waiting for 27 yrs.
Loving Mother of Lynn (John) Data, and the late Raymond R. (Ginnie) Landeck and the late Robert Landeck.
Grandmother of Cherlyn (Matt Hochgraver) Data, Raymond Landeck, Joe (Kelly) Landeck and Stacey Landeck.
Great Grandmother of Tyler, Isabelle & Nathan.
Great Great Grandmother of McKinley.
Dearest Sister of Patricia (the late Carl) Ernst & the late Roger Jakum
Proud Aunt of Carl (Sheri) Ernst, Chris (the late Dan) Wilmot and Danny Ernst
Cherished Great Aunt of Ashlie, Jake, Jenna, Billy & Emma.
Dear Friend of Alice (the late Jack) Gately.
Committal Services will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 am in the Interment Chapel St. Mary's Cemetery, Evergreen Park, Illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020