Phyllis R. Scholnick, 76. Beloved wife of Barry Scholnick. Loving mother of Lauren (Steve Cook) Scholnick, Craig (Rachel Otto) Scholnick and Tracy (Andrew) Gruber. Proud grandmother of Max, Jack and Sasha. Dear sister of the late Davida (the late Harold) Mayeroff. Service Thursday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
