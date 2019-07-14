Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Phyllis Rabung
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Phyllis Rabung


1920 - 2019
Phyllis Rabung Obituary
Phyllis Rabung, nee Slater, of Hillside, IL, age 98 passed away on July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Rabung; loving and loved mother of Kathleen (late Rob) Judd and Sheila (Tim) Rodiek and the late Joanne; proud grandmother of five; great-grandmother of 11. Veteran of the British Army WWII. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of Chapel Service 4:00 p.m. at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester. Interment private. Donations to Epilepsy Foundation, 17 N. State St., Chicago 60602 appreciated. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
