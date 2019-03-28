Phyllis Shulman, age 92, died peacefully at home on March 23, 2019, surrounded by loving family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Bernard. Beloved mother of Mark, Robert (Sarah), and Cynthia. Beloved Grandma Fafa to eight children and four great-grandchildren. Born as Phyllis Mann in Chicago, IL she was raised in Chicago and Oak Park, IL. Her father, Jay, immigrated from Kaunas, Lithuania. Her mother, Rose, immigrated from Lviv, Galicia (now Ukraine). An accomplished student and violinist, Phyllis won a scholarship to attend the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. In her first semester, her talent was recognized by the orchestra conductor who announced during rehearsal, "Will the girl with red hair in the back row of the violins please come up front." She was placed in the first chair of the second violin section and there she remained for four years, graduating with a Bachelor of Music degree in 1948. Phyllis received offers from several major symphony orchestras to play professionally. Instead, she returned to Chicago where she met and married Bernard in 1950. Phyllis and Bernie had a long and beautiful marriage. Initially, Phyllis put her violin aside to raise her young children. Happily, she returned to playing and performed with the Flute and Fiddle Club and the Music Institute of Chicago Community Symphony for many years. Phyllis was an avid golfer and tennis player with numerous awards to show anyone who dared to doubt her. A warm, intelligent, and spirited woman, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Donations can be made to North Shore Congregation Israel, Elaine Frank Music Fund, email [email protected] Service Friday 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where interment will follow. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals (773) 625-8621. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary