Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Phyllis Silverman


1930 - 2020
Phyllis Silverman Obituary
Phyllis Silverman, 89, beloved wife of the late Oscar Silverman whom she married at age 19. Together they had four children David, Shari, Laurie, and Michael. Born in Chicago in 1930 to Ida and Joe Torreck, she grew up on the city's near west side. Phyllis loved the Far East, and she visited China with Oscar in 1978, soon after Americans could travel there. She collected Japanese Netzukes and decorated her house with Asian art. Phyllis especially loved to travel with friends, play bridge, and read the Sunday papers. A treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many, Phyllis will be missed by her grandchildren Matthew (Melissa) Spraker, Dana Spraker, Noah Silverman, and Ben Silverman; her sister Bobbie Busch; and daughter-in-law Arlene Haas.

Chapel service Friday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
