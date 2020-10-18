Phyllis Thompson, nee Engelking, 92, formerly of Palatine and Cary, passed away October 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Thompson; devoted daughter of the late Phillip and Elsie Engelking; loving mother of Susan (Michael) Kasper and the late David Thompson; cherished grandmother of Robert Kasper and Julia (Michael) Mazur; proud great grandmother of Ethan Michael Mazur; dear sister of the late Lawrence and Wilbert (Marie) Engelking; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Service and interment will be private at Windridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Church Charities or the Lynn Sage Cancer Foundation or a charity of your choice
.