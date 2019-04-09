|
|
Phyllis Tinsley, beloved wife of the late Dr. Milton Tinsley; devoted daughter of the late Samuel and Bess Silverman; dearly beloved mother of Abigail (Kenneth) Good, Stephen (Katie Deeley) Tinsley, Peter (Diane) Tinsley, and Elisa (Mark D'Anastasio) Tinsley; wonderful grandmother of Seth Good, Benjamin (Lana) Good, Lauren and Susan Tinsley, and Max and Cecilia D'Anastasio; fond great-grandmother of Maya, Skylar, Ethan, Tatum, and Hayden Good; dear sister of Leslie (Iris) Silverman. The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers Letty Manago, Valentina Olkanetskaya, and Katie Lacson. Private family services will be held on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the JUF, www.juf.org. Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019