Phyllis Travers, 96, passed away peacefully at the Alexian Brothers Hospice on December 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was a resident of Friendship Village of Schaumburg, Illinois. She previously resided in Park Ridge and Hoffman Estates. Phyllis was born on September 27, 1923, the daughter of Helen and Albert Coulter. Born and raised in Lafayette, Indiana she graduated from St. Lawrence Elementary School and St. Francis High School. On August 31, 1946 Phyllis married William Travers in Lafayette. William preceded her in death on July 19, 2001. Their union was blessed with four children. Phyllis lived a full and active life, enthusiastically supporting her children's school, sports and social activities. She was active in her parish, belonged to numerous bridge clubs and served as a long-time volunteer at St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates. She is survived by her devoted children Cheryl, Carlene, Patrice (Larry Coffin), and Michael: her cherished grandchildren Stacy Ignoffo Ryan (Jeffrey), Terri Ignoffo, Michael Coffin and Kristy Coffin; precious great-grandchildren Conor and Caleigh Ryan. Phyllis was a loving aunt to her numerous nieces and nephews and a caring friend to many. A funeral mass will be celebrated for Phyllis on Friday, December 27 at St. Julianna Church, 7201 N. Oketo Ave., Chicago. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trio Animal Foundation at trioanimalfoundation.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019