Phyllis Volberding 87 of Des Plaines was born on December 11, 1931 to the late Sidney and late Charlotte Powell and passed away May 24, 2019. Phyllis was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Volberding Sr.; loving mother of Laura (Lauren) Gillis, Julie (Frank) Staggs, Herbert (Debbie) Volberding Jr. and Steven Volberding; devoted grandmother of Franklin Herbert Staggs. Visitation Thursday from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, IL. and Friday from 10am to time of service 11am at Christ Church 1492 Henry Ave. Des Plaines, IL. Interment private. In lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019
