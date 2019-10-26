|
Phyllis Walchak nee Wein, age 90. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Bernard M. Walchak. Loving mother of Ken (Joan Rothenberg) Walchak, Aviva (Tom) Plummer and Edward (Heidi Voorhees) Walchak. Proud grandmother of Hannah Walchak, Sarah Plummer, Daniel Plummer, Anne (Youssef Shoukry) Walchak and David Walchak. Phyllis was a long time teacher in the Evanston Public Schools where she taught generations of students to love learning. Service Monday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019