Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
Phyllis Wockner Obituary
Of Chicago, 86, passed on November 21, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Dale and Genevieve Wockner, loving sister of Nancy, the late Phillip (Joan) and the late Gerald. Devoted aunt of Phillip, Carole, John, and James Wockner, Mary Lee, and the late Kathleen Krueger. Alumna of Immaculata High School, Mundelein College, and Northeastern University (M.A.), Phyllis was a passionate and inspirational history teacher, department chair, and assistant principal at Von Steuben High School. Phyllis was an avid tennis player at Midtown Athletic Club and Oak Park Tennis Center, and served as a docent for Lyric Opera. Services Wed., Nov. 27, 9:30 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, to Queen of All Saints Basilica for Mass at 10 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 8 PM at the funeral home. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
