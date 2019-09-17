|
|
Pierina Studinski, nee D'Onofrio, age 91, passed away on September 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband and best friend of 72 years, Erven. Beloved Mother of the late Dennis (Barbara), Barbara (Robert) Petree, Debra (Darryl) Trinco, Brenda (Matthew) Porzel. Cherished Grandmother of Alicia (Matthew) Weinstock, Curtis (Nancy) Studinski, Eric Studinski, Christopher (Lori) Petree, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Petree, Ryan (Danielle) Porzel, Randy (Jennifer) Porzel, and Rachel (Jacob) McConnell. Dear Great-Grandmother of 17. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:0 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 9:00 a.m. Proceeding to Divine Providence Church, 2550 Mayfair Avenue, Westchester, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Pierina's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook. In lieu of flower donations to the is appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 17, 2019