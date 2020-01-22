|
Pierre Dwyer Roche, a lifelong resident of Evanston, Illinois, died on January 19, 2020. Known to family and many old friends as "Dwyer," he was a graduate of St. Mary's grammar school in Evanston, Loyola Academy, and Loyola University Chicago. He served in the Navy Reserve at Glenview Naval Air Station during the Korean War. In June 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Stewart. Together, they raised six children in Evanston.
Pierre's dedication to serving others was evident throughout his life. In high school, he volunteered at what was then called the Lawrence Hall for Boys. For many years, he served as youth counselor and coach at the Evanston McGaw YMCA, and organized tennis tournaments and swimming competitions for children at his summer community in Palisades Park, Michigan.
Pierre spent his business career in advertising sales and management at Standard Rate & Data Service and Thomas Regional Publishing. After retiring from business, Pierre began his second career. For 25 years he volunteered at Oakton Community College teaching English to recent immigrants, and regularly taught classes four days a week. In the summers, he taught English to children of migrant farm workers in Michigan. He loved sharing our customs and traditions while helping immigrants overcome the challenges of the English language. He also relished learning about his students' customs and languages and sharing them with family and friends. He volunteered teaching English through Global Volunteers in many countries.
In the last ten years of his life, Pierre was a much-loved DJ in retirement communities and nursing homes in Evanston and Michigan. He found great joy in the tapping toes and spontaneous dancing brought about by his sharing of jazz and popular music from the 1930's and 40's.
Most important to Pierre was family; he cherished his roles of husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife and six children: Kathleen (James) Hirsman, Brian (Emily Sharpe), Marie (John Hoo), Martha (Peter) Hanson, Sara (Robert) Burson, and Frances (Michael Mitriani). He was proud of and always curious about the activities of his 14 grandchildren: Clara, Jacob, Andrew, and Leah Roche; Maxwell, Melissa, and Charlotte Hoo; Katherine and Ellen Han-son; Martha, Hannah, and Joseph Burson: and Samuel and Sarah Mitrani.
A celebration of life will be held February 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Three Crowns Park, 2323 McDaniel Avenue, Evanston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Children's Home and Aid: Attn: Michelle Williams, Children's Home & Aid, 125 S. Wacker Drive, Floor 14, Chicago, IL 60606, or Meals on Wheels Northeastern Illinois, 1723 Simpson Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Donations can be made online at www.childrenshomeandaid.org/donate or https://mealsonwheelsnei.org/donate-today.
