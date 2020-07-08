1/1
Pinelopi Lialios
Pinelopi Lialios, nee Kotis, passed away July 6th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Elias K.; loving mother of Alexandria Lialios and Christopher (Josephine M.) Lialios; proud Yiayia of Ekaterini and Demetrios Verros, and Penelope and Victoria Lialios; dearest sister of Sotirios (Ourania) Kotis; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet Friday, July 10th, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, for Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In light of current COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 50-guests are allowed to attend. Social distancing and face masks are mandatory and it is recommended that if you are not feeling well, you should not attend. You are invited to watch the live-streamed Funeral Service online at http://www.stgeorgechicago.net. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. George Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. 847-375-0095.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
