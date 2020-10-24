age 80 of Chicago and originally Burr Ridge, put down her working tools and was called to that Spiritual Building, that house not made with hands, eternal in the Heavens: September 19, 2020.



Born March 15, 1940 in Huntington, Indiana. Graduate of Huntington High School and Indiana University with a B.S. degree in History. She taught American History and Geography at Hillside Jr. High School.



Survived by her husband, Rodney E. Sippy, DDS, also by four children: Melissa Palmer Lloyd (James Murtagh), William Joseph Lloyd (Sally), Deborah Sippy Mauricio (William), Linda Sippy Maria (Michael). Survived by eight grandchildren: Grayson and Gannon Murtagh, Lucy and William Joseph III, Elizabeth Mauricio Duck (Allen) and Brian Mauricio, Eddie and Danielle Maria.



If there ever was a renaissance person Polly was it. She was the real deal.



Polly was a "professional volunteer", volunteering at Newberry Library, Art Institute of Chicago, twice serving as president of FNIC, former member of Fortnightly Chicago. Her interest and love of architecture led her to the Chicago Architecture Center, where she was a docent of the architecture river tour, Glessner House, Graceland Cemetery, Uptown Tour, and the Loop Church bus tour. Polly also volunteered for Meals on Wheels, and was a member, connector and ministry of core at St. Paul's United Church of Christ. She was the co-principal of RPS Industries.



On October 10, 2020, Senior Pastor Matt Fitzgerald officiated a private burial service in the chapel in Graceland Cemetery.



Memorial contribution may be made to



Angels Grace Hospice



440 Quadrangle



Suite G



Bolingbrook, IL 60440





