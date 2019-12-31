Home

Pollyanna Pappas formerly of Oak Brook. Beloved wife of the late James Pappas; loving mother of Diana Bradbury and the late Angie (Tom) Plank; proud grandmother of Brett and Adam. All to meet Friday, January 3, 2020 at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester at 11:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019
