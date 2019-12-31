Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Pollyanna Pappas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 S. Wolf Rd.
Westchester, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
2501 S. Wolf Rd.
Westchester, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pollyanna Pappas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pollyanna Pappas


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pollyanna Pappas Obituary
Pollyanna Pappas formerly of Oak Brook. Beloved wife of the late James Pappas; loving mother of Diana Bradbury and the late Angie (Tom) Plank; proud grandmother of Brett and Adam. All to meet Friday, January 3, 2020 at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester at 11:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pollyanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -