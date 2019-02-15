|
Preston 'Bud' Bransky, 94. Beloved husband for 64 wonderful years of Zerna (nee Du Brow); devoted father of Brad (Sandy) Bransky, Jim (Robin) Bransky, and Liz (Shep) Davis; cherished grandfather of Bart (Julia) Davis, Margo Davis, Zach, Monya, Nat (Sienna), and Mike Bransky; proud great-grandfather of June and Aldo; treasured son of the late Nat and Frances; caring brother of Lois (late Marshall) Ruderman, Marcia (Bob) Malkus, Bill (late Carol), the late Ron (Beverly), and the late Gloria (late Ray) Stender; loving uncle of many. Funeral service Sunday, Feb. 17, 10 AM, at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd, Glencoe. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019