The Rev. Preston Dean Woods, 87, of Lombard, Illinois passed away peacefully at the Beacon Hill Retirement Center on October 5, 2019. He was born October 15, 1931 in Waterman, Illinois, son of Maude (Dean) and Preston Isaac Woods.
Preston grew up in the Waterman community and was a 1949 graduate of Waterman High School. He entered Iowa State University, receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science. While attending Iowa State, Preston joined the Farmhouse Fraternity, trained in the ROTC Program, sang in the Iowa State Choral Group, and was a tenor in the Iowa State Quartet. Upon graduation in 1953, he received his commission as a First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp. He started farming in the Waterman area in 1956 following his discharge from the Marines.
Preston married his wife Sharon (Knudtson) Woods in Waterman on June 3, 1956. They were married for 63 years. During the first ten years of their marriage he was active in the Waterman United Methodist Church, the Farm Bureau, and the Illinois Livestock Association.
In 1966 Preston entered the Garrett Evangelical Seminary in Evanston. After graduation in 1968, he was ordained an elder in the Northern Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church. He served in many churches including the Leon United Methodist Church and Lyndon United Methodist Church near Prophetstown, Illinois and the Triumph and Prairie Center Church near Mendota. He also served as pastor at the Frances E. Willard Memorial United Methodist Church in Oak Park, the Fox Valley United Methodist Church in Aurora, the Jesse Walker United Methodist Church in Joliet, and the First United Methodist Church in Westmont. While in the ministry he was very involved in each of the communities and received many awards for his community service. He was an active supporter of civil rights. He retired from the ministry in 1997.
Retirement years were shared between Sycamore and their lake home near Hayward, Wisconsin. Preston enjoyed visits from family and friends, fishing, raking the shore, and greeting and feeding the wildlife. Final retirement years were spent struggling with Parkinson's Disease at the Beacon Hill Retirement Center in Lombard.
Preston is survived by his wife Sharon Woods of Lombard and their children Thomas (Lisa) Woods of West Hills, California, Paul (Pamela) Woods of Antigo, Wisconsin, Mark (Sherri) Woods of Dowagiac, Michigan, and Mary Kay (Richard) Hinkle of O'Fallon, Missouri. He is further survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Preston was preceded in death by his parents Preston and Maude Woods, and siblings Beatrice Kesner, Ella Jean Davis, and William Woods.
Memorial Gathering Saturday, October 19, 10 AM until time of Celebration of Life Service at 11 AM at the Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave, Sycamore, IL. One of his final wishes was to have his body donated for medical research. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Peace Hospice of Naperville, , or the Sycamore United Methodist Church. For info, go to www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019