Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hultgren Funeral Home
304 N. Main St.
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0027
For more information about
Primo Biala
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Primo Biala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Primo Biala


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Primo Biala Obituary
Primo Biala, age 76, beloved husband of the late Consolacion, nee Gacayan (2014). Loving father of Gary, Allen & Kenneth and father-in-law of Kelly & Anne. Proud grandfather of Brayden, Bennett, Beckham, Enzo, Xavier. Dear brother of Cesar, Annie, Eddie, Delphin, Shirley, Rico, Greny, Nancy, Charito, Nazario Jr., and the late Lita, Aurora, Floro, Shirley & Alejandro. Dearest son of the late Nazario & Celedonia. Because of the current pandemic and risk for spread of infection, visitation & services will be private. A memorial celebration will be planned for a later date. For information please call 630-668-0027 or hultgrenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Primo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -