Primo Biala, age 76, beloved husband of the late Consolacion, nee Gacayan (2014). Loving father of Gary, Allen & Kenneth and father-in-law of Kelly & Anne. Proud grandfather of Brayden, Bennett, Beckham, Enzo, Xavier. Dear brother of Cesar, Annie, Eddie, Delphin, Shirley, Rico, Greny, Nancy, Charito, Nazario Jr., and the late Lita, Aurora, Floro, Shirley & Alejandro. Dearest son of the late Nazario & Celedonia. Because of the current pandemic and risk for spread of infection, visitation & services will be private. A memorial celebration will be planned for a later date. For information please call 630-668-0027 or hultgrenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020