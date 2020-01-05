Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Franklin Park, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
Franklin Park, IL
Primo Polvere Obituary
Primo Polvere, 88, Franklin Park, passed away January 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Domenica for 66 wonderful years. Loving father of Michael (Pamela) Polvere, Gary (Michele) Polvere, Christine (John) Laka, and Dan (Mary) Polvere. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Jackson), Alexander, Natalie, Kristiana (Alex), Marissa, Domenica (Austin), Payton, and Presley. Great grandfather of Silas. Dear uncle of many. Proud Army Veteran. Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Franklin Park, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainbow Hospice. Info: 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
