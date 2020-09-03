1/
Priscilla Abbott Fox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Libertyville – Priscilla Abbott Fox, 68, of Libertyville passed away on August 28, 2020. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late David Abbott and Marion Murdock Abbott. She loved her family dearly and was the keeper of many family stories and memories. She was an avid reader and sports fan. Priscilla graduated from Ohio University in 1974. She worked for several different companies over the years but her best jobs were in her later years when she worked as an in-home aide for seniors. She became close to many of them, along with their families. She is survived by two sons, Michael Fox and his wife Annie, of Northbrook, IL and Brian Fox of Hilton Head Island, SC. She is also survived by her brother David Abbott, two sisters, Robin Levy and her husband Paul and Patti Jordan and her partner Steve, two sisters-in law, Betsy Helmer and her husband Paul and Ginny Wilson and her husband Duane, father-in-law, Jack Fox, aunt Patricia Murdock, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and four great-nieces, along with many friends all over the country.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Priscilla's name to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter in Riverwoods, IL.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or 847-675-1990.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-Lake on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved