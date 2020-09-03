Libertyville – Priscilla Abbott Fox, 68, of Libertyville passed away on August 28, 2020. Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late David Abbott and Marion Murdock Abbott. She loved her family dearly and was the keeper of many family stories and memories. She was an avid reader and sports fan. Priscilla graduated from Ohio University in 1974. She worked for several different companies over the years but her best jobs were in her later years when she worked as an in-home aide for seniors. She became close to many of them, along with their families. She is survived by two sons, Michael Fox and his wife Annie, of Northbrook, IL and Brian Fox of Hilton Head Island, SC. She is also survived by her brother David Abbott, two sisters, Robin Levy and her husband Paul and Patti Jordan and her partner Steve, two sisters-in law, Betsy Helmer and her husband Paul and Ginny Wilson and her husband Duane, father-in-law, Jack Fox, aunt Patricia Murdock, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and four great-nieces, along with many friends all over the country.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Priscilla's name to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter in Riverwoods, IL.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or 847-675-1990.