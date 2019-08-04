Home

St Hedwig Church
2226 N Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church,
2226 N. Hoyne
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church,
2226 N. Hoyne
Chicago, IL
Priscilla Gordon Matlak passed on August 1, 2019 in her own home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Theodore "Ted" Matlak. Stoic until the end, Priscilla faced cancer with the strength and practicality with which she lived her life. She is survived by her children, former Alderman Ted Matlak (32 nd ) and Alyse Goodwin (Nick), and grandchildren, Arden, Gunner, Emily and Aubrey, as well as many relatives and her lifelong friend and defacto sister, Jean Anderson.

Priscilla devoted her life to the noble and loving purpose of family, ensuring that her children received the formal education that eclipsed her. Her life was a master class in caretaking, homemaking, generosity and resilience. If your mother is half the mother that Priscilla Matlak was, you are truly blessed. Visitation for Priscilla is 9:00 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 2226 N. Hoyne, Chicago, IL 60647. Funeral mass follows at 10:30 am.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
