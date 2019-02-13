Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Priscilla R. LaBeck

Priscilla R. LaBeck Obituary
Priscilla Ruth LaBeck nee Gaylord, 76; Beloved wife of the late Roger; Devoted mother of Roger, Jr. (Patricia), John (Michelle), James and Thomas (Lynn); Loving grandmother of Cody, Sara, Nicole, Joseph, Ethan, Lauren, Madison and Zachary; Dear sister of Judy Huelskamp and the late Robert Weirick, Jr. Visitation Friday Feb. 15th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral begins Saturday with visitation at 9:00 a.m. until time of prayer service at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Ridgewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Des Plaines. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019
