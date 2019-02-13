|
|
Priscilla Ruth LaBeck nee Gaylord, 76; Beloved wife of the late Roger; Devoted mother of Roger, Jr. (Patricia), John (Michelle), James and Thomas (Lynn); Loving grandmother of Cody, Sara, Nicole, Joseph, Ethan, Lauren, Madison and Zachary; Dear sister of Judy Huelskamp and the late Robert Weirick, Jr. Visitation Friday Feb. 15th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral begins Saturday with visitation at 9:00 a.m. until time of prayer service at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Ridgewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Des Plaines. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019