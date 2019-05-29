Of Park Ridge passed away on May 23, 2019. Born Priscilla Leona Pollack in Chicago on March 8, 1926, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, George. She met George while working and continued using her organizational skills in his businesses. After her mother died, she and George found comfort volunteering at The Little Brothers and H.O.M.E. in Chicago, where they befriended both the underserved elderly and the young people who worked there. When she lost George, volunteering at Lutheran General Hospital helped her cope; she stayed over 23 years. Pat traveled extensively, was an excellent seamstress, loved animals, and followed the stock market well into her 90's. She will be remembered for her intelligence, her determination, and most of all her sense of humor. She leaves behind many dear friends, dedicated caregivers and kind neighbors, as well as their godson Tom Fireoved of Dallas. Services will be held at Cooney Funeral Home, Park Ridge, on Friday, May 31. Visitation from 10-11, Memorial Service at 11. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Brothers - Cincinnati Chapter, 5530 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45239 (http://cincinnati.littlebrothers.org) or to the American Red Cross. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary