Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
8523 Georgiana Ave.
Morton Grove, IL
View Map
Priscilla Trippi Obituary
Priscilla Trippi, 88 of Morton Grove, beloved wife of John Sr.; loving mother of Alan, Kenny, Janet (Ralph) Johnson, Gail, Nancy (Jim) Glogovsky, and the late John Jr.; dear grandmother of Jimmy (Nikole), Danny, Gary (Melissa), Brian (Dani), Jennifer, Jaclyn, Sara, Kevin, Jeffrey, Alyssa, John III, and Tylyne; cherished great grandmother of Jayce, Camden, Leah, Makayla, and Olivia; fond sister of Joyce Larsen; devoted aunt of Marykay Gontarz. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Monday 9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, IL 60053. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
