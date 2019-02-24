|
Priscilla Trippi, 88 of Morton Grove, beloved wife of John Sr.; loving mother of Alan, Kenny, Janet (Ralph) Johnson, Gail, Nancy (Jim) Glogovsky, and the late John Jr.; dear grandmother of Jimmy (Nikole), Danny, Gary (Melissa), Brian (Dani), Jennifer, Jaclyn, Sara, Kevin, Jeffrey, Alyssa, John III, and Tylyne; cherished great grandmother of Jayce, Camden, Leah, Makayla, and Olivia; fond sister of Joyce Larsen; devoted aunt of Marykay Gontarz. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Monday 9:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, IL 60053. Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019