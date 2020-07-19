Priscilla Wenzel

Priscilla "Chris" Wenzel, 89, died peacefully on June 22, 2020. Predeceased by beloved husband Richard and sister Nancy. Loving mother of Susan Wenzel, James (Laura) Wenzel, Kathryn (Jeffrey) Stangel, and Ellen (Christopher) Brady, and grandmother to Alec, Andy, Emma and Duncan. Priscilla lived a long, full life and brought much joy to her family and friends. Memorial donations to the Lake Forest College Alumni Association, 555 N. Sheridan Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045. For more information online, visit dupagecremations.com