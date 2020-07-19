1/
Priscilla Wenzel
Priscilla "Chris" Wenzel, 89, died peacefully on June 22, 2020. Predeceased by beloved husband Richard and sister Nancy. Loving mother of Susan Wenzel, James (Laura) Wenzel, Kathryn (Jeffrey) Stangel, and Ellen (Christopher) Brady, and grandmother to Alec, Andy, Emma and Duncan. Priscilla lived a long, full life and brought much joy to her family and friends. Memorial donations to the Lake Forest College Alumni Association, 555 N. Sheridan Rd., Lake Forest, IL 60045. For more information online, visit dupagecremations.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
