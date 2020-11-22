1/2
Prospero Macalino Sendaydiego
Age 84, Prospero M. Sendaydiego, M.D., peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on November 8, 2020. Prospero, known to many as Jim or Dr. Sandy, is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years Milagros (née Aguirre); his loving children Fred Sendaydiego, Marichu (Robert) O'Donnell, Wed (Anne) Sendaydiego, Marchia Sendaydiego, and Desi (Caitlin) Sendaydiego; brothers Arturo (Ellen) Sendaydiego, Cesar (Ester) Sendaydiego, and Wilfredo (Alicia) Sendaydiego; sisters Nela (Ernesto) Padillo and Aida (Isidoro) De Guzman; sisters-in-law Irma Sendaydiego and Nanette Sendaydiego; grandchildren Lindsay, Jack, Jet, Jake, Samantha, Carolyn, James, Desi Jr. and Madeleine; and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Licerio Sr. and Paula (née Macalino) Sendaydiego; four brothers Licerio Jr. (Gloria), Regulo, Eduardo, and Manolo Sendaydiego. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Diabetes Research Institute (diabetesresearch.org). Due to the pandemic, all services are private. A celebration of Prospero's life will be held at a later date when group gatherings are possible.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
