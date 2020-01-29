|
R. Bruce McKeever, Jr., age 70 of Winnetka, IL died January 28th at home surrounded by family. Proud Eagle Scout, Bruce was a graduate of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, IL. He went on to Tulane University serving as Captain of the Swim Team, President of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, and member of Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society. He was commissioned 2nd Lt. U.S. Air Force upon completion of ROTC. He received his MBA at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Bruce spent his entire career in the industrial tool sales and manufacturing industry. Owner and President of Durrie Sales Company, he established the family business where he worked alongside his brother Patrick and late father Bob. He leaves behind a legacy of love and humor, enriching the lives of all who knew him. Devoted husband and partner to his wife of 39 years, Nancy (nee McGaughey). Loving father of Mandy (Bryan) Burke, Erin (Garett) Jerde, Robbie (Leslie), and Meghan (fiancé Brian Quirke) McKeever. Cherished grandfather "Pops" to Maddie, Bo, and Lynnie. Dear brother of Michael and Patrick McKeever, and the late Lynn McKeever Purcell. Beloved son of the late Robert Bruce McKeever and Madeleine Hoffmann McKeever. Visitation Friday January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 12 Noon at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 or Our Place, 1020 Forest Ave., Wilmette, IL 60091. Information www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020