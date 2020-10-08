Once when asked about the meaning of life, Doug Petrie quickly responded, "to give back to one's community." And that he did - with vigor, generosity and grace.
Born in Detroit, Michigan in 1930, Doug's family moved from Michigan to Ripon, Wisconsin, and later to Cincinnati, Ohio. At the age of 11 Doug lost his father, a Scottish immigrant. He quickly took on the role of 'man of the house,' as his older siblings had already left home. Doug often said that losing his father at this age was the event that most profoundly impacted his life, contributing to his independence and self-confidence.
Doug's childhood helped cultivate him into a natural leader and a Midwestern gentleman. At Withrow High School in Cincinnati, he participated in football and was named to several all-star teams and the Sigma Gamma honorary society.
Doug worked his way through the University of Cincinnati, where he became President of the Sigma Chi fraternity, joined the ROTC and served two years in the Air Force as a Lieutenant during the Korean War.
After the service, Doug attended the University of Michigan Business School, graduating with an MBA in 1956. Six weeks before graduation, on a blind date, Doug met his lifelong bride, Judy VerMeulen, who hailed from Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Judy later confessed that she had already noticed him ushering at church.) Judy and Doug were pinned at the end of the school year and engaged by Thanksgiving. They married the following June in the first wedding ceremony held in Grand Rapid's new Central Reformed Church that Judy's father helped build.
Doug's business career started with the Kroger Company in Cincinnati. He was promoted to Chief Accounting/Finance Officer in Shreveport, LA, later advancing to a similar position in a larger division near Madison, WI.
In a career change in 1963 Doug joined Booz, Allen and Hamilton in Chicago as a Consultant, and within two years was made Partner at the firm where he was pleased to work with a variety of top-notch clients. The family, now with two daughters, took up residence in Kenilworth where they lived for 51 years.
1972 brought another career move. Doug was recruited to join Baxter Travenol, promoted to Executive Vice President and later became President of the Travenol Division. He led Travenol during this thriving period, thanks largely to the introduction of new products, principally the plastic intravenous solution bag that replaced its glass predecessor and quickly became the industry standard. Doug later returned to Booz Allen in 1977 to oversee the firm's Midwest General Management consulting practice.
Five years later with a partner, Doug took a risk and purchased Dur-O-Wal, a construction products company located in New York. They moved the headquarters to Arlington Heights where Doug managed and grew the business until its sale in1988.
Doug's retirement provided opportunities to invest in other businesses. He went on to serve as Chairman of the Board for PSW and Utility Supply of America.
Throughout his career Doug assisted his community on a variety of boards, but at retirement his philanthropic involvement became a full-time commitment continuing until 2013. Doug served on the boards of the Winnetka Congregational Church, the Hadley School for the Blind, the Interfaith Council for the Homeless, and McCormick Theological Seminary. He was also privileged to chair the boards of the Kenilworth Union Church, the Glen View Club and the Presbyterian Homes. The latter organization in particular became an important part of his life, his tenure on the Board lasting over thirty years. During his chairmanship, the Presbyterian Homes expanded its presence throughout the North Shore by building Lake Forest Place and acquiring The Moorings in Arlington Heights.
Doug enjoyed reading historical books, building intricate ship models, sailing and being on the water. In particular Doug loved to play golf, recently putting together a display of 130 ball markers, indicative of places where he played in the US, England, Scotland and Ireland. Together Doug and Judy treasured time spent in Door County and Vero Beach, as well as exploring different countries.
Doug said, "we have enjoyed a 'good life' far beyond our dreams-many parts of which were earned, some parts of which came to us fortuitously-all of which framed a good life, I think responsibly lived--no matter--we are very grateful." In ode to his proud Scottish heritage, to his many dear friends he would now toast, "Lang May Yer Lum Reek."
Doug is predeceased by his sister, Marnie Petrie Streit, and brother, Bruce I. Petrie, both from Cincinnati. He is survived by his wife, Judy, Linda Petrie Bunch (Jim) from Denver, Marnie Bowen (Steve), and grandsons, David and Andrew Bowen from Philadelphia.
Doug Petrie passed away near his home in Evanston at age 90 on September 25, 2020. Contributions to honor his memory may be sent to 'Glen View Club Scholarship Foundation,' (Founders Scholarship / Doug Petrie) 100 Golf Road, Golf, IL 60029, 'The Geneva Foundation,' Presbyterian Homes, 8707 Skokie Boulevard, Suite 400, Skokie, IL 60077, or the Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Ave, Kenilworth Il, 60043. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com