R. Emmet Harrigan, age 85 of Bolingbrook, formerly of Naperville, Crystal Lake, IL and Leesburg, FL. He passed away peacefully, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Edward Hospital of Naperville. He was born March 3, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN to his loving late parents, Edmond and Catherine Harrigan. Cherished husband of Carol Harrigan, wedded for 15 years. Beloved father of Robert E. (Elaine) Harrigan, Jr. of Maplewood, NJ, Patrick J. (Kathy) Harrigan of Daniel Island, SC, Edmond M. (Sharon) Harrigan of Grayslake, IL and Maura (Daniel) Marcotte of Crown Point, IN. Adored grandfather of 15. Predeceased by his 5 siblings. Emmet graduated from the College of St. Thomas, class of 1956. He joined the Navy and worked his way to becoming a Lieutenant. After his military career, Emmet became a pharmaceutical sales representative for many drug companies. Emmet was a great athlete, including running in marathons, cycling and horsemanship. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 850 Essington Rd., Suite 200, Joliet, IL 60435. Memorial Mass will be private. Future inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020