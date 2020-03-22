Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Hayward Robert Blake. 94, born in West Haven, Connecticut. He died of natural causes on March 13, 2020. Husband of Simone Louise (nee Roussy), for 58 years; Loving father of Paul (Kim), Christopher (Anita), and Yvonne (Brian); proud grandfather to Andrew, Meredith, Anaïs, Anikó, Hayward, Tawny, and Kiera. Hayward met his wife in France during WWII while serving as a sergeant in the Signal Corps., after which he studied design at institutions including, the Cambridge School of Design and Illinois Institute of Design. He began working in the early 1950's as a package designer in New York City and later moved to Chicago where he worked with Raymond Lowey, The Container Corporation, Sears, Ecko-Alcoa, and Low's, Inc. In 1961 he founded, Hayward Blake and Co., and in 1967 incorporated with Jack Weiss. Together they worked with designers in The Design Partnership which served as a model for similar collaborative efforts elsewhere. His design projects included the signage system for O'Hare Airport, identity designs for WAIT Radio, titles for the film Bang the Drum Slowly, catalog design for the Block Gallery, and identity program for the newspaper The Rapid City Journal. Hayward taught at Northwestern University's, Medill School of Journalism, and lectured and judged at communication exhibitions nationwide. He was an active member of The 27 Chicago Designers, the American Institute of Graphic Arts (fellow), Society of Typographic Arts (president), The Caxton Club (president), Design Evanston, Evanston Art Center (board member), and The Porsche Club of America. Hayward was an amateur race car driver, loved sailing, scuba diving and was an avid squash player. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Donations in his honor may be made to either the (www.act.alz.org) or The Newberry Library (www.Newberry.org/give). Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
