R. Holsen Thomas
On September 25, Tom passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was at home with the love of his life of 61 years, Janet. He was the most supportive and caring father to Cindy (Jeff) Huber, Susan (Dan) Schalk and Stan (Angie) Holsen. He loved his grandkids and great-grand kids: Ryan (Ashley), Evan (Elizabeth), Sydney, Eva, Sammie, Olivia, Sophia, Amanda, Jackson and Alice. He was the best friend and coach to many. Visitation Wednesday, September 30, 10 a.m -12 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Private interment, Allendale, IL. A strict limit of 50 people will be allowed in the building at one time. Social distancing guidelines will apply. If you have compromised health or do not feel well, please stay home. Donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. To offer condolences or flowers, visit: www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
September 28, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
