David R Kennedy of Des Plaines, IL passed away peacefully in the late afternoon of Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was 93 years old. Born in Mississippi, David grew up on the northwest side of Chicago and was an exceptional athlete and student. At age 17, David volunteered to serve in the United States Navy during the Second World War. Upon his return, David studied at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and received his graduate degree from the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor. His athletic drive enabled him to play minor league baseball for the Detroit Tigers. David's love of sports lead him to a life of teaching and coaching. He spent 30 years in the Maine Township District High School system as a teacher, coach and Athletic Director. However, his true calling was being a devoted family man. David and his beloved wife, (late) Audrey, had seven children and twenty grandchildren. David's long and remarkable life was defined by his dedication to his country, his family, and the many students he taught and coached. His legacy will forever be one of love and mentorship, particularly in the thousands of lives he helped shape. He is survived by his sons, David (Virginia), Dr. Robert (Jennifer) Kennedy, and daughters, Janis Kennedy, Jean Kennedy, Kathleen (James) Parenti, Nancy (David) Martin, and Joanne Kennedy. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Christopher, Bradley, Kasi, Jenna, Matthew, Dayna (Jonathan), Tricia, Kenneth (Renee), Timothy, Douglas (Torie), Ryan, Sara (Reed), Samantha, Jack, Shaye, Brooke, Preston, Sloane, and the late Dustin. Proud great-grandfather of Penelope and Rowan. He was proceeded in death by his wife Audrey (Ludwig) Kennedy, parents, David and Ina (Freeman) Kennedy and his brother Rudolph Kennedy. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Advocate Home Health & Hospice. Please send memorial gifts to Advocate Charitable Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Arrangements entrusted to G.L. Hills Funeral Home Ltd. For information call (847) 699-9003, or contact www.glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.