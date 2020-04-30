|
|
George R. O'Connor was a U.S. Marine who fought in the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the Korean Campaign Ribbon, and four Bronze Stars. He spent a career teaching in the Chicago public high schools, and is survived by many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held with his family. Interment Queen of Heaven, Hillside. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020