R. Thomas Kindred, age 84, of Lemont, passed away May 20, 2019 in Burr Ridge. Tom was born December 2, 1934 in Taylorville, IL and graduated from Taylorville High School in 1953. He proudly served in the US Army Airborne and began working for Ace Hardware in 1957. Tom married Sharon E. Koller in 1962 and is a co-founder of Kin-Ko Ace Stores, Inc. of Downers Grove, IL. He was an avid Lake Michigan boater for many years. Tom was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, his parents Linburn "Bud" and Edith Kindred, and siblings Maxine, Paul, Mary, Helen, Earl and Joan. He is survived by his sister Virginia Ream of Taylorville, IL and brother Robert Kindred of Edinburg, IL. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday May 22nd at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Visitation will continue 11 a.m. until time of funeral service 12 p.m. Thursday May 23rd at the funeral home. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to in Chicago would be appreciated. Funeral info 708-352-6500