We are incredibly sad and devastated to hear of the untimely passing away of Dr. Rabi.



He was a great teacher, a big mentor, a positive inspiration to his students and his colleagues. It is very heartbreaking to part with a lifetime highly esteemed friend. He has enlightened our lives with great advice, commitment to excellence, and dedication to hard work. He has been a role model with an extraordinary character, superb intelligence, wise guidance, and immense kindness.



Please accept our sincerest condolences and deepest sympathies to you and your valued family. Dr. Rabi shall never leave us; his wonderful memory and his remarkable legacy shall always be remembered to guide us.

He shall be greatly missed.

May Dr. Rabi rest in heavenly peace.

Hissa Moammar

Student