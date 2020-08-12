Dr. Rabi Fuad Sulayman, M.D., was born April 18, 1942 in Fih, Khoura, Lebanon, preceded in death by mother Josephine Khoury Sulayman and father Fuad Sulayman, renowned Lebanese poet, writer and political philosopher. Dr. Sulayman died August 8, 2020 in his Hyde Park home in Chicago, IL, USA. Dr. Sulayman received his medical training at American University of Beirut where he later assumed a position as Assistant Professor of Cardiology. He was also appointed teaching positions at Harvard Medical School while doing his residency in pediatrics at the The Boston Children's Hospital, and at the University of Chicago Medical School while doing his fellowship in pediatric cardiology at the U of C. In 1976, he embarked on a 44-year distinguished career as a physician, educator and mentor at Advocate Christ Medical Hospital and Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center. As a visionary Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at Christ Medical Hospital, Dr. Sulayman was instrumental in establishing The Heart Institute for Children (1986) which led to building The Hope Children's Hospital (1996)- the ?rst new hospital dedicated to children's care constructed in over thirty years in the Greater Chicago, Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana area. As Medical Director of Advocate's International Health Program for the past 18 years, Dr. Sulayman created and implemented clinical, socioeconomic, and educational programs in Algeria, China, Sultanate of Oman, Tanzania, and United Arab Emirates. As the recipient of numerous national and international awards and honorary doctorates, Dr. Sulayman was recognized for his lifelong commitment to the highest quality and most thoughtful, creative and compassionate medical care for children and their families, and to the inspired education and training of the medical professionals who touch their lives. Dr. Sulayman is survived by his wife Aïda Nassif Sulayman, his two sons Fuad (wife Holly and children Loa, Rowan, and Phoenix) and Karim Sulayman, younger brothers Walid Sleiman (wife Lola and children Ziad and Fuad) and Wissam Sleiman (wife Selma and children Dana, Lina and Sana). In lieu of ?owers the family requests that donations be made to the Lebanese Red Cross (http://www.redcross.org.lb/
) for its continued efforts following the catastrophic explosion in Beirut, Lebanon which occurred just before Dr. Sulayman's passing. The family will plan a celebration of his life at a later date, when public gatherings are safer. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, IL (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com