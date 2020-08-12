1/1
Rabi Fuad Sulayman M.D.
1942 - 2020
Dr. Rabi Fuad Sulayman, M.D., was born April 18, 1942 in Fih, Khoura, Lebanon, preceded in death by mother Josephine Khoury Sulayman and father Fuad Sulayman, renowned Lebanese poet, writer and political philosopher. Dr. Sulayman died August 8, 2020 in his Hyde Park home in Chicago, IL, USA. Dr. Sulayman received his medical training at American University of Beirut where he later assumed a position as Assistant Professor of Cardiology. He was also appointed teaching positions at Harvard Medical School while doing his residency in pediatrics at the The Boston Children's Hospital, and at the University of Chicago Medical School while doing his fellowship in pediatric cardiology at the U of C. In 1976, he embarked on a 44-year distinguished career as a physician, educator and mentor at Advocate Christ Medical Hospital and Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center. As a visionary Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at Christ Medical Hospital, Dr. Sulayman was instrumental in establishing The Heart Institute for Children (1986) which led to building The Hope Children's Hospital (1996)- the ?rst new hospital dedicated to children's care constructed in over thirty years in the Greater Chicago, Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana area. As Medical Director of Advocate's International Health Program for the past 18 years, Dr. Sulayman created and implemented clinical, socioeconomic, and educational programs in Algeria, China, Sultanate of Oman, Tanzania, and United Arab Emirates. As the recipient of numerous national and international awards and honorary doctorates, Dr. Sulayman was recognized for his lifelong commitment to the highest quality and most thoughtful, creative and compassionate medical care for children and their families, and to the inspired education and training of the medical professionals who touch their lives. Dr. Sulayman is survived by his wife Aïda Nassif Sulayman, his two sons Fuad (wife Holly and children Loa, Rowan, and Phoenix) and Karim Sulayman, younger brothers Walid Sleiman (wife Lola and children Ziad and Fuad) and Wissam Sleiman (wife Selma and children Dana, Lina and Sana). In lieu of ?owers the family requests that donations be made to the Lebanese Red Cross (http://www.redcross.org.lb/) for its continued efforts following the catastrophic explosion in Beirut, Lebanon which occurred just before Dr. Sulayman's passing. The family will plan a celebration of his life at a later date, when public gatherings are safer. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest, IL (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Memories & Condolences

August 11, 2020
RIP. He was there when I lost my first patient as an attending. I won’t forget that. Donated to the Lebanese Red Cross in his honor.
Helen Grace
Student
August 11, 2020
Dr Sulayman will be missed. He was an excellent physician when I worked with him at Hope children’s hospital. My condolences to the family.
Suzanne Morris-Loney
Coworker
August 11, 2020
Dear Aida: Our heartfelt condolences to you and your dear family.

Rabi was a good friend since the medical school years at the American University of Beirut. He was an excellent pediatrician/pediatric cardiologist, a good teacher and a leader in the medical field. He had a great sense of humor that brightened the day of everyone around him.
Rabi, along with all who have known you we shall keep fond memories of you as a sincere friend, a compassionate, conscientious, and competent physician, and a real gentleman.
Amin and Amal Barakat
Amin Barakat
Friend
August 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dr. Sulayman’s passing. We learned a lot under his direction at Christ Hospital and Hope Children’s Hospital. He will surely be missed!
Michael Verive
Student
August 11, 2020
We are incredibly sad and devastated to hear of the untimely passing away of Dr. Rabi.

He was a great teacher, a big mentor, a positive inspiration to his students and his colleagues. It is very heartbreaking to part with a lifetime highly esteemed friend. He has enlightened our lives with great advice, commitment to excellence, and dedication to hard work. He has been a role model with an extraordinary character, superb intelligence, wise guidance, and immense kindness.

Please accept our sincerest condolences and deepest sympathies to you and your valued family. Dr. Rabi shall never leave us; his wonderful memory and his remarkable legacy shall always be remembered to guide us.
He shall be greatly missed.
May Dr. Rabi rest in heavenly peace.
Hissa Moammar
Student
