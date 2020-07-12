1/
Rachael Schopp
1996 - 2020
Rachael Sydney Schopp, 24, died on June 2, 2020, in Chicago, IL, following a 2017 car accident from which she never regained full consciousness. She was a young woman full of life and love - a bright spark of a soul who briefly illuminated this world with her voice, laughter, and beautiful spirit.

Rachael was born on February 17, 1996, in Chicago, to Mary Ellen and John Schopp. She grew up in the city's western suburbs, where music played an integral role in her life. She attended St. John of the Cross elementary school and Fenwick High School. She sang in the choirs at school and church and participated in school musicals; in high school, she sang in the Fenwick Madrigal's Choir and with Bravura of the Spirito! Singers.

Upon graduating from Fenwick High School in 2014, she enrolled at St. Louis University to study health sciences in the pre-medicine program. Although she was a devoted student, Rachael was also incredibly social; flitting between events for her sorority, Kappa Delta, and her acapella group, Beyond All Reason. Another important part of her life was the Global Medical Brigade: In 2016, she traveled with a group of strangers to Honduras to perform volunteer medical work.

Rachael is predeceased by her grandparents Mary and Frank Bilotta, and her beloved dog, Bentley. She is survived by her parents, Mary Ellen and John E. Schopp IV; her sister, Morgan Schopp; her grandparents John E. Schopp III and Beverly Beal; her godparents Paul and Rebecca Bilotta; and scores of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held on July 17, 2020, at St. John of the Cross Church in Western Springs, IL from 3 to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for a scholarship fund that will honor Rachael's love for music and medicine. Donations can be directed to The Rachael Schopp Memorial Fund, Community Bank of Western Springs, 1000 Hillgrove Avenue, Western Springs, IL 60558, or sent via Zelle to ME Schopp at mebs4451@gmail.com (please write "Memorial Fund" in the memo).



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
St. John of the Cross Church
